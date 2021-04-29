Chuy’s (CHUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Chuy’s to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.79 million, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $569,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

