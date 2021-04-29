Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $82.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.10 million to $84.45 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $94.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $374.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $382.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $430.70 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $441.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $890.79 million, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

