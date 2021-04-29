Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.09 and last traded at $46.74. 7,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 169,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.63 million, a PE ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

