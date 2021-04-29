CIBC Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$110.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.67.

CGI stock traded up C$2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$109.65. 321,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,212. The firm has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.21. CGI has a 1-year low of C$80.29 and a 1-year high of C$110.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

