Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.55 Million

Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post $547.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.52 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $472.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

