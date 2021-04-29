Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.