Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.
CMPR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.03. 2,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $128.87.
CMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.