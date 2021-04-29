Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

CMPR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.03. 2,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $128.87.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $219,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

