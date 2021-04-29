Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $112.10 and last traded at $111.51, with a volume of 1900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.76.

The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.44.

About Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.