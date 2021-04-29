Cineplex (CGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The firm had revenue of C$52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.50 million.
CGX stock opened at C$12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$806.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.31.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.