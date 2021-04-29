Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Down 61.7% in April

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CINR stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $258.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.99. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $14.49.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ciner Resources stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Ciner Resources accounts for approximately 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ciner Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

