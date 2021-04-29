Cipher Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $76,212.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Cipher has a market cap of $90,334.39 and approximately $76,212.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00077418 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003025 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002934 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

