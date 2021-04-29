Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.72 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.22.

CRUS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.24. 554,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,724. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

