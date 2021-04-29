Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe FS increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

