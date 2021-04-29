CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS.

CIT stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. 797,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

