CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. Analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CIT Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

