Citigroup Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $154.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

