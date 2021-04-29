Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $510.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.32.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $444.48. 4,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana has a 52-week low of $364.77 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

