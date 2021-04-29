Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,420.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,365.19.

SHOP traded down $33.68 on Thursday, hitting $1,255.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,634. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.85, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,138.67. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

