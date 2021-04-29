Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $145.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

OSK stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

