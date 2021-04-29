Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $93.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

SCHW stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

