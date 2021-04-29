Citigroup Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,420.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,370.20.

SHOP stock traded down $55.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,233.07. 1,645,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,503. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.21, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,143.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,138.67. Shopify has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

