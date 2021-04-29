Citigroup Raises Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $42.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 846,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $39,854,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $16,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after purchasing an additional 461,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

