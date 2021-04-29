Citigroup Trims Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Target Price to $55.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

APAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 517,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

