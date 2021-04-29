Citigroup Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $235.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.73. 1,263,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,817. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.