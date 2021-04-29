Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,857 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Citrix Systems worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $138.51 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.