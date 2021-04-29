Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38-3.42, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.
Shares of CTXS opened at $126.34 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.20.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
