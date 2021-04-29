Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.73 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.
CTXS traded down $12.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.60. 119,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.52. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.20.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
