Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.73 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

CTXS traded down $12.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.60. 119,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.52. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.20.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

