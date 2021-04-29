Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $12.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.60. 119,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,517. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $424,968.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

