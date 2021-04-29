Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.73 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

CTXS traded down $12.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.