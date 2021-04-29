Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.85. 184,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.52. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

