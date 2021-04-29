Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.85. 184,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.52. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.
In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
