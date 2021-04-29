Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Down to $138.51

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.51, but opened at $124.62. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $127.27, with a volume of 56,264 shares.
CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.
The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,371,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $6,020,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 267.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,447 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
