Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.

CTXS traded down $12.91 on Thursday, hitting $125.60. 119,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.