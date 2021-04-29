Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.38 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.600-5.800 EPS.
CTXS traded down $12.91 on Thursday, hitting $125.60. 119,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.
CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.20.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
Read More: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.