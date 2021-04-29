Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Clarivate from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

NYSE:CLVT opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.