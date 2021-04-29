Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,000.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and last traded at GBX 2,932.42 ($38.31), with a volume of 1042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,935 ($38.35).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,731.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,582.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is -0.82%.

In other news, insider Sue Harris acquired 1,724 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, for a total transaction of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58). Also, insider William Thomas acquired 3,631 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,740 ($35.80) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.40 ($129,983.54). Insiders purchased 7,907 shares of company stock worth $22,219,623 over the last 90 days.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.