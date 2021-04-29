Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,082 shares of company stock worth $414,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

