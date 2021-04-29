Clearway Energy (CWEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWEN opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,300.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

