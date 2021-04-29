Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Analysts at Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 428,956 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 234,910 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,246,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,990,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 106,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

