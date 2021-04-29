Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,673 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 305,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of CLF opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

