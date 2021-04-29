Clever DeFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $313,405.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $313,405.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $6.20 or 0.00011594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00294724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.95 or 0.01132920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00731345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,531.62 or 1.00086517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.