CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 321.7% Higher This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $72,126.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 321.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001146 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019722 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,634,267 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

