Cloudflare (NET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -220.92 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $3,781,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 882,686 shares of company stock worth $67,162,361. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

