Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 4.9%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.01. 749,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,231,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

