CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $2.83-2.87 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.830-2.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.95. 1,808,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,135. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

