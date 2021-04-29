Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Increases Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.2729 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 88.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

