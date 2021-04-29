Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 429.5 days.

OTCMKTS COCSF remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.