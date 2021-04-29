Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.17

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 6722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

