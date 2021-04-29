Codexis (CDXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDXS opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

