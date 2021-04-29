Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 10,156,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 373.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 39,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,236.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

