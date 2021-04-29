Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Trading Up 5.8% on Strong Earnings

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) was up 5.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $72.53 and last traded at $72.53. Approximately 326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 317,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 397.37%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 over the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.26, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

