CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s previous close.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CohBar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CohBar by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 319,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CohBar by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CohBar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CohBar in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

